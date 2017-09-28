Economists fear a further downgrading of South Africa’s economy

The rating agency Moody’s warned that it is not going well in South Africa, and economists fear a further downgrade of the country’s economy.

It follows briefly that the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s latest report is also damnatory. On the WEF rankings, South Africa fell by fourteen places and now holds the 61st place in 137 countries.

FF Plus’s Adv. Anton Alberts said it reinforces the impression that the ANC is infected with a serious illness as there is only failure in every facet of society where the ANC government has or interferes.

He said it is significant that the WEF does not turn back and say that corruption, crime, theft, government instability, high taxes, bureaucratic red tape and a poor work ethic in the labor force are the reasons for South Africa’s economic retrogression.

“More worrying is the fact that basic education and health, where most of the country’s budget is spent on education, is considered to be virtually the weakest in the world and placed at number 121 out of 137 countries.”

“With regard to health, it is generally known that there is a chronic shortage of medicine and good practitioners, and most state hospitals are more likely to remind one of slaughterhouses than hospitals.”

“The only aspects in which South Africa is making progress, such as the size, sophistication, and innovation of the business environment, are the areas where the private sector contributes and excels despite the poor policies of the ANC government and constant interference.”

“The fact that Rwanda, an African country a few years before South Africa’s transition to democracy has been destroyed in a civil war, has overtaken South Africa in the rankings, is a good indication of how bad the ANC is dividing the country,” said Adv. Alberts.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News