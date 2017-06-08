Zero tolerance against parking within disabled parking

Designated parking bays are reserved at almost every public place including SAPS premises for use by persons with disabilities thus making it easier for persons with disabilities to go about what we take for granted. Unfortunately, these parking bays are abused by abled-bodied people who do not understand their purpose hence preventing the people with disabilities from using the space.

On Wednesday, 31 May 2017, the Mount Road Cluster representative for Persons with Disabilities, PPO Patrick Banzana in conjunction with a local institution that caters to the needs of disabled people, embarked on an awareness drive to sensitise members of the SAPS on obeying Road Traffic Laws with specific focus on illegal parking. SAPS members must at all times conform to the general road rules and regulations as outlined in the National Road Traffic Act in order to ensure their safety as well as public safety.

SAPS Mount Road disabled parking bays were used as an example to create such awareness. The parking spaces were occupied by members with disabilities. These members had their disabled parking discs displayed on their vehicles. Other members were sensitised as to why these designated parking bays are necessary, not only to personnel in the workplace but also to be sensitive to members of the public who may visit the police station for assistance.

Internal communication is often circulated among all SAPS members where members are reminded to comply and adhere to the Road Traffic Laws.

The rights of disabled people are enshrined in South Africa’s Constitution, and legislation requires that public buildings and other places be accessible to everyone.

