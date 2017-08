It is alleged that at about 04:00 on the morning of 13 August 2017, the woman woke up her neighbors in Elijah Street, Walmer and reported that she set three shacks alight.

A body was found in one of the shacks. Identity of the deceased person is not yet known.

The reason for setting the shacks on fire is yet to be established. The fire brigade was on the scene and extinguished the fires.

The woman was arrested for murder and will appear in court soon.

