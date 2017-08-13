Woman severely beaten, close to death

Joza SAPS are appealing for information after a near fatal woman was admitted to a local hospital.

At approximately 04:30 on the morning of 12 August 2017, a severely battered woman in her twenties was admitted to the local hospital. She was picked up by ambulance from L Street with upper body injury and possible sexual assault.

A case of attempted murder is under investigation.

Any person with information on this incident to Contact their nearest police station or the crime stop number on 0860010111.

All information is strictly confidential and the caller has a choice to remain anonymous.

