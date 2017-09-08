Wife found in shallow grave, husband sought, King William’s Town

King William’s Town detectives are looking for Mr Eveno Baartjies in connection with the death of his wife.

On 7 September 2017, Detectives were investigating a report made on a missing person, Carmellia Baartjies, 36 years old who was reported missing on 5 September 2017, by her husband.

Police visited her home in Breidbach where the couple lives. Her husband was interviewed to clear up information received from concerned community members about his wife’s disappearance.

During the interview Police noticed loose soil under a bed in an outside shack. The husband was requested to lift up the bed. When the detectives decided to further investigate the husband fled the scene.

Members from K9, Flying Squad and others were summoned to assist in looking for the husband but he successfully avoided arrest.

Another male suspect was arrested on the scene in connection with the case.

The body of the reported missing woman was found lying underneath the bed, in a shallow grave.

At the moment it is not clear as to how she was killed as there was no blood on the body. A case of murder has been opened for investigation. The suspect will appear in the King William’s Town Magistrate Court on 11 September 2017.

Anyone who might have information on the whereabouts of Eveno Baartjies to please contact KWT Police on 043 6010 100 or Captain Ndinisa on 082 441 9240. Enquiries Captain Siphokazi Mawisa 071 366 1907.

