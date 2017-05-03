Wheelchair-bound man shot robber at ATM

Cambridge police is investigating a shooting incident at an East London Shopping Complex in Vincent.

It is alleged that a wheelchair-bound man shot another man who was apparently trying to rob him of his money at an ATM.

Police are investigating a case of robbery.

The suspect (44) was allegedly shot in the leg.

He was later rushed to a local hospital for medical attention.

The suspect is due to appear in the East London Magistrates’ Court soon on charges of robbery.

South Africa Today – South Africa News