The Walter Sisulu campus is again closed until further notice due to ongoing student protests.

Intimidation of staff has resulted in administrative and academic activities not being able to proceed normally.

Lack of state-funded student loans, poor living conditions at residences, and lack of security were reported as reasons for the protest.

However, it is almost time for the semester examinations.

