Veld fires destroy 7 farms, 20 more affected, Barkley East

A veld fire allegedly started on Five Oaks farm in the Lady Grey District on Sunday 10 September 2017.

Due to strong winds, the fire spread to farms in the Barkly East district, on both sides of the R 58 main road. The fire spread further in the Clifford, New England and Wartrail area of Barkly East.

By Tuesday 12 September 2017, the situation became uncontrollable.

Joe Gqabe disaster Management coordinated assistance by organizing “Working on Fire” by means of ground and air support with a helicopter.

Approximately 200 farmers and farm workers assisted by 62 personnel of Working on Fire, work around the clock to control the fire.

Present situation is that the fire has been contained but due to continues strong winds in the area, everybody is on high alert as the fire can start up any time. No serious injuries or loss of life has been reported. No immediate danger to any lives reported.

Damages reported according to disaster management as present are, 26000 Hectar of grazing camp destroyed. At least 20 farms affected. 7 Farms severely or totally burned. No houses reported to have been destroyed in the fire.

Live stock losses still being determined.

