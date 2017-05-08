Vegetable farmer In trouble after shooting stray cattle

The frustration of a vegetable farmer near Uitenhage became unbearable after his neighbor’s cows came grazing in his vegetable fields for the umpteenth time, he then shot the cattle.

Several farmers are struggling with this problem because of mainly emerging farmers who do not control their livestock management or their fences, which means the animals are either on the road or invading commercial farmers fields and cause enormous damage.

The concerned farmer apparently asked his neighbor to control his cattle. The farmer grows vegetables for a supermarket group, and when the cattle invaded and destroyed the cauliflower fields, he fired his gun and shot dead eleven of the cattle trespassing on his land.

He is now facing arrest after the owner of the cattle lodged a complaint of property damage with the police who are apparently taking his side against the farmer. Allegations of Violations of the Animal Protection Act are also being investigated against the farmer.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News