University of Fort Hare torched by vandalist students

The University of Fort Hare is the youngest university that has suffered at the hands of vandalistic students. There are reports that the damage amounts to more than R2 million.

The students set a staffing center on fire because they did not get satisfactory internet reception and allegations that the water supply was interrupted briefly. Previously, they also damaged a bookstore.

The university will now try to get a court order against violent demonstrations on campus in Alice.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

