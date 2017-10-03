University of Fort Hare torched by vandalist students

Die Vryburger

1
University of Fort Hare torched by vandalist students - Image - Die Vryburger

The University of Fort Hare is the youngest university that has suffered at the hands of vandalistic students. There are reports that the damage amounts to more than R2 million.

The students set a staffing center on fire because they did not get satisfactory internet reception and allegations that the water supply was interrupted briefly. Previously, they also damaged a bookstore.

The university will now try to get a court order against violent demonstrations on campus in Alice.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 University student raped, friend stabbed on campus... A 25 year old Nelson Mandela University student was allegedly raped and her friend stabbed at the 2nd Avenue campus on the night of 2 October 2017. ...
Murderers, drug dealers included in 78 arrests, Hu... Police nab 78 people in the past weekend operations for crimes ranging from murder to possession of illicit drugs. Police also seized over 36 kilogram...
82 arrested in SAPS operation, Uitenhage Cluster Police officials in the Uitenhage Cluster has vowed to leave no stone un turned and to keep their streets free from criminal activities by conducting ...
Makro workers picket in Port Elizabeth About 150 workers at the only Makro store in the Eastern Cape are on strike. The strike, by about 150 members of the South African Commercial Catering...
  • Doug

    Burn in hell motherfuckers!