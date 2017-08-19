Two robbers of an elderly woman arrested

Butterworth Police arrested two men for house robbery on 18 August 2017.

The two suspects aged 35 and 45 were arrested along the N2 Road between Butterworth and Kei Bridge. Both suspects were found with five plasma television sets worth R55,000.

The suspects are alleged to have robbed an elderly woman at Ext 6, Butterworth on 18 August 2017.

It is believed that they committed house breaking and theft as they were also found with house breaking implements. The suspects were arrested on their way to East London.

They will appear before the Butterworth Magistrate Court on 21 August 2017.

The car they were driving was also confiscated and we are investigating if they are lawful owners of the car.

