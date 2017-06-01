Two partly decomposed bodies discovered

Police Management in the Eastern Cape has expressed shock after the discovery of two partly decomposed bodies in bushes near NU 6 Mdantsane, yesterday at around midday.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga emphasised that Police in the Province is determined to increase their strides in the reduction of crimes against women and children.

“We will do everything we possibly can to help make our women and children safe. I further call on parents and guardians to assist us and to be always aware of the whereabouts of children and teenagers.

A missing person must be reported as soon as possible. There must also be good communication between parents and children to ensure that strange or out of character behaviour is followed up.

We need to stop this scourge of violence now. Each case of this nature will be investigated as a priority to ensure that perpetrators are arrested to face the full might of the law,” declared Lt Gen Ntshinga.

