Two killed and one injured in suspected vigilante attacks

SAPS cannot condone vigilante or revenge attacks. In two separate incidents believed to be vigilante attacks two persons were killed and one injured in the Veeplaas and Soweto on sea area early on the morning of 25 August 2017.

In the first incident, the body of the 29 year old Masixole Gama was found at Ngxongxela Street just after 07:00, next to the Zwide graveyard. His friend, the 36 year old Bonani Lawu, alias Kaizer, escaped with serious injuries and was admitted at Dora Nginza Hospital.

He alleged that he and Masixole was walking home to Ezinyoka, when a group of men attacked them with sticks. He escaped but his friend passed away on the scene. Motive for the attack is unknown but is investigated.

In the second incident, the body of 25 year old Lubabalo Zenzile was found next to the salt pan at Soweto-on-sea at about 07:15. He was a local from Veeplaas and was found with lacerations in his groin area. At this stage it is suspected to be a possible vigilante murder, and the investigation continues.

The Kwazakele Station Commander, Brigadier Lindelwa Vellem emphasized that “Anyone caught taking the law into their own hands will be prosecuted”. She also added that police embarked on an outreach program with community leaders in a attempt to discourage and prevent vigilante attacks.

Anybody with information that could assist police with this investigation can contact Lieutenant Colonel Tembani Mapuma at 082 394 9744.

