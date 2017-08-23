Two elderly women shot and killed, Tsomo

Two elderly women aged 65 and 67 years were shot and killed late on the night of 21 August 2017, at Mdeni Locality by two unknown men posing as police officials from Pretoria.

The suspects requested the first victim to accompany them to a nearby homestead. On their arrival at this homestead both victims were shot.

“We are very shocked and angered by the senseless murder of two elderly women late last night in Tsomo. It is indeed sad to see that despite numerous awareness campaigns and interaction with communities regarding the safety of women and children, the SAPS is still called out to crime scenes where our elderly has been slain for no apparent reason. It is indeed hitting hard to the core of humanity when it is difficult to fathom what could have possibly caused the brutal killing of the two women. We condemn this the strongest possible way and I therefore call on our rural communities to urgently come together with local Station Commanders and Community Police Forums. To discuss ways and means to assist each other to better protect our elderly women, “said Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga today.

All avenues are being investigated by our detectives and any person with information are requested to please contact their nearest police station or Crime stop at 0860010111.

