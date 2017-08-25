Two arrested with illegal firearm, Jeffrey’s Bay

The efforts to fight the proliferation of illegal firearms in the Jeffrey’s Bay area have once again yielded positive results when police recover an unlicensed firearm with five live rounds of ammunition.

The firearm was stashed in between a wall of a shack in Ocean view, Jeffrey’s Bay and two men were arrested.

On 24 August 2017 at around 08:00, police received an information of a shack in Ocean view with an illegal firearm and obtained a search warrant. At the address, police searched and recovered an unlicensed firearm, Rossi 38 special hidden in between a shack wall.

Two men aged 26 and 44 were arrested and will appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on 28 August 2017 on charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

One of the suspects is linked to a case of house robbery and will also be charged on that case. A firearm will be send to the laboratory for a ballistic analysis.

