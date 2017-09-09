Two arrested for hunting of duiker, Kirkwood

Two arrested for hunting of duiker, Kirkwood. Photo: Dreamstime free
Two arrested for hunting of duiker, Kirkwood. Photo: Dreamstime free

Mzolisi Bonani (42) and Evan Plaatjies (33) appeared in the Kirkwood Magistrates’ Court on 8 September 2017, on charges of stock theft and contravention of the Eastern Cape Provincial Hunting Proclamation.

The two men pleaded guilty on the two charges, and their case was remanded to 29 September 2017 for sentencing.

The two were released on R300 bail each. The two men were charged after police found them in possession of carcasses of a goat and a duiker on 07 September 2017 around 11:00, inside a house in Dunbrody area, Kirkwood.

