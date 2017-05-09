Trollip replaced by Bhanga in Eastern Cape

The DA had taken another step closer to becoming more like the ANC and draining the influence of its founding members when they chose Nqaba Bhanga as the new leader of the DA in the Eastern Cape instead of Athol Trollip.

Bhanga only joined the DA recently after he had taken a few turns. In 2014 he passed over to Cope, during his student years was also involved in the left-wing Congress of South African Students (Cosas).

At one time, he was a member of the ANC and worked in Luthuli house.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News