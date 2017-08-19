‘Tip-off’ leads to arrest of suspect with illegal firearm

Illegal firearms in the hands of criminals is a huge concern for the SAPS as these firearms are at the center of many incidents involving serious and violent crimes.

On 17 August 2017 at about 16:30 SAPS Mount Road and K9 members acted on a ‘tip-off’ received about a male person who was seen cleaning a firearm at a premises in Durban Road, Korsten.

The suspect was found with the firearm while he was seated in a vehicle.

He was arrested and detained for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

’The recovery and seizure of illegal firearms is pivotal in our fight against crime. The community is continuously encouraged to report persons who are not licensed owners of firearms, as in this case and together we can ensure the safety of our people,’ added Major General Funeka Siganga, the Mount Road Cluster Commander.

South Africa Today – South Africa News