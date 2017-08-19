Three rapists sentenced, one for rape of girl (6)

Fighting crimes against women and children continues to be our priority says the Port Alfred cluster FCS.

“We can’t take away what has happened, but we persevere to secure a conviction and hope that this becomes part of the healing to restore dignity to our victim’s!” said an investigator.

A total of 36 years imprisonment sentences, in three separate sexual offence cases were recently secured.

Accused, Yose Thulani aged 32 was convicted for rape and sentenced in the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court to 10 years imprisonment with three years suspended for a period of five years.

During September 2016 the accused entered a home in Nemato and raped a woman in her 30’s.

Accused, Nicky Ruiters aged 31 was convicted for attempted rape and sentenced to 6 years imprisonment of which two years is suspended for 5 years.

During March this year the suspect accosted an elderly woman and pushed her to the ground. During a struggle, the victim managed to remove his “hoody” and identified him as a boy who grew up in front of her. On realizing who she was the suspect left her and fled the scene.

A 23 year old accused, Chidloko Moses was convicted for rape and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in the Grahamstown High Court on the 16 August 2017.

During November 2016, the accused raped a 6 year old female victim at Kenton On sea.

South Africa Today – South Africa News