Three life sentences for rape of girl (14)

Port Elizabeth FCS Unit’s Detective Warrant Officer Madubedube secured three life terms for rapist.

Violence against women and children is a direct violation of their rights and in most cases impacts negatively on their quality of life. In adhering to our commitment to eradicate violence against the vulnerable groups, the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Port Elizabeth is commended for the excellent investigation of a rape case whereby a 14 year old teenager from Gelvandale was repeatedly raped on 5 September 2014.

At about 08:00 on the mentioned date, the teenager was walking to school when she was accosted by the accused. The victim ran away but was caught by the accused and taken to bushes behind the Gelvandale court where she was raped three times.

The community came to the victim’s rescue and the suspect ran away. He was arrested the following day at his house in Bramlin Markman. He was released on bail but was re arrested after flouting his bail conditions. He was arrested in Patensie and he remained in custody until the finalization of his case.

Thorough investigation by the investigating officer Detective Warrant Officer Bruce Madubedube resulted in the accused,18 years at the time of commission, receiving 3 life sentences in the Port Elizabeth Regional court on 17 August 2017.

The Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Major General Funeka Siganga has commended the Port Elizabeth FCS unit for securing such a harsh conviction.’ While the sentence meted out may serve as a deterrent to some potential rapists, the SAPS, through our Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units are continuously encouraging victims to report sexual abuse. The continuous incidents of violence against women, children and the vulnerable groups remain a priority for the South African Police Service.’

