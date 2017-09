An operation conducted by Ngqeleni Police Station at Ntlaza Locality in Ngqeleni on 8 September 2017, yielded good results.

Three suspects aged between 25 and 37 years old were arrested after they were found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and drugs.

The suspects will appear before Ngqeleni Magistrates’ Court on 11 September 2017 for possession of illegal firearm and ammunition, possession of and dealing in drugs.

