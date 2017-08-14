Taxi ploughs into children, kills two young girls

Mdantsane police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a taxi allegedly killed two young girls and seriously injured another two in an accident at Qumza highway, NU1.
On 13 August 2017 it is alleged that a taxi derailed off the road and hit two young girls aged 7 and 9 years who were walking in the pavement, both girls were killed.
The other victims an 11 and 23 year old were rushed to a local hospital.
The cause of the accident is unknown. Investigation continues.
