Taxi ploughs into children, kills two young girls

Mdantsane police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a taxi allegedly killed two young girls and seriously injured another two in an accident at Qumza highway, NU1.

On 13 August 2017 it is alleged that a taxi derailed off the road and hit two young girls aged 7 and 9 years who were walking in the pavement, both girls were killed.

The other victims an 11 and 23 year old were rushed to a local hospital.

The cause of the accident is unknown. Investigation continues.

