Taxi driver ambushed, shot and killed , Mthatha

Police in Mthatha are looking for the killers of a 32 year old man who was ambushed and shot and killed.

The deceased was driving a minibus taxi going back home to Phola Park informal settlement in Mthatha on 17 August 2017, at about 20:00 when according to information he was shot at by unknown assailants that were travelling in a white sedan.

The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage and no arrests have been made and a murder docket was opened at Mthatha Central Police Station for investigation.

South Africa Today – South Africa News