Suspects nabbed for drug dealing and stock theft, Mdantsane

Operation “Back to basics” over the weekend of 2 and 3 September 2017, yielded good results, three suspects arrested for various crimes in an effort to combat crime in the Mdantsane Cluster.

Police were patrolling the hot spots and maintaining high police visibility in the area in an attempt to pro actively prevent crime.

This led to the confiscation of drugs in NU12. Police arrested a suspect (36) for dealing in dagga and confiscated 24 arms of dagga, weighing 6,070 kg and an undisclosed amount of cash during drug raid at a residence in NU12.

They proceeded to another residence in NU17. They arrested a 34 year old woman for possession of 2 arms of dagga, half black refuse bag with dagga and white shopping plastic bag with dagga, weighing 2,098 kg. They further arrested 3 suspects for drunken driving in Mdantsane and Cambridge.

They rounded off their operation by arresting a suspect in Unit P, for stock theft. The suspect, 25 years, was found loading goats in a bakkie and the owner later came to identify the goats.

All the suspects are due to appear in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of possession, drug dealing and stock theft.

