Suspects arrested with drugs and firearm, Walmer

The SAPS’s continued and persistent efforts in eradicating the proliferation of firearms in the Mount Road policing cluster has resulted in the confiscation of firearms and drugs.

On 13 August 2017, at about 01:30 Walmer crime prevention members were performing special duties when they noticed a Toyota Conquest driving in 17th Avenue Walmer. The vehicle with 5 occupants was stopped. Police noticed that the one male occupant handed a firearm to the other male person.

Both males were arrested for possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition. The other male was found in possession of dagga. The three suspects were arrested and detained. They are expected to appear in court on 14 August 2017.

During the stop and search operations members from the OCC also confiscated a gas gun.

The Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Maj Gen Funeka Siganga has applauded the members that were involved in the arrests and confiscations. ‘These successes are attributed to the commitment and dedication of our members in ensuring the safety of our citizens. Our members are working tirelessly to bring criminals to book and we will ensure that, through our investigations, criminals are successfully prosecuted and sent to prison,’ added Maj Gen Siganga.

