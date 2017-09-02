Suspected robber killed and another arrested

Four SAPS Operational Command Centre (OCC) police members on patrol in Mbilini Road, Kwazakele on 1 September 2017, spotted two suspicious persons walking in the street. Police members approached the suspects and requested to search them, one suspect ran away. Two police members chased the suspect on foot while 2 police members remained with the other suspect.

During the chase, the fleeing suspect turned around and pointed the members with a firearm. One of the members then shot and killed him.

The firearm found on the suspect was a 9mm pistol with 8 rounds of ammunition.

Meanwhile the other two members searched the other suspect and found a large knife in his possession. The 50 year old male suspect was then arrested on a charge of possession of a dangerous weapon.

The deceased suspect (28) as well as the 50 year old suspect, were strongly suspected of being on the verge of committing robbery in the area, was it not for the intervention of alert police members.

An inquest as well as pointing of firearm dockets were opened, and the 50 year old suspect will be appearing before the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on 4 September 2017 to face a charge of possession of dangerous weapon.

The acting Motherwell Cluster Commander, Brigadier Ernie Neveling warned criminals that “attacks on police, especially when firearms are used, will be acted upon with the full force and capabilities of the SAPS.”

