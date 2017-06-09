Suspect arrested within hours after committing robbery

The vigilance and swift back to basics approach by two police officials from Despatch SAPS paid off, when they successfully apprehended a suspect within hours after the suspect allegedly committed a robbery outside a business in Perseverance, Despatch on 9 June 2017 at about 04:00.

It is alleged that two armed suspects robbed two security officials outside the premises and they took a radio modem, cellphones and cash and fled. SAPS members received valuable information from the Security company, soon afterwards which they followed up immediately and leads led them to a residence in Veeplaas, Port Elizabeth.

The police officials arrested a 24-year-old male suspect in Veeplaas and recovered the radio modem, cellphones and confiscated a toygun and a panga that was allegedly used in the commission of the robbery.

The acting Station Commander of Despatch, Captain Flip de Jager, praised the members for their prompt response to the information and he also thanked the security company for working with the SAPS to solve this crime.

