Suspect arrested for dealing in dagga in Masakhane Township

On 11 August 2017, members of relief A of Jamestown SAPS, followed up positive information at Masakhane Township at 15:30 and searched an identified house.

80 Parcels of dagga were found hidden in a sub hoover speaker.

A 35-year-old female suspect was arrested for dealing in dagga and will appear on 14 August 2017, at the Jamestown magistrate court.

The Cluster Commander Brig Xakavu congratulated the members on the arrest and thanked the community that provided the information that made the success possible and supporting the SAPS in our fight against crime!

