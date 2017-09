Police followed up on information on a house breaking and theft case which happened at Zwelodumo S S School near Mthatha where laptops and tabs were stolen.

Police followed the information at Mandela Park and arrested a 29 year old man and recovered 25 tablets, four lap tops, five overhead projectors, two printers and eighteen phone chargers.

The suspect will appear before Mthatha Magistrates’ Court on 11 September 2017.

South Africa Today – South Africa News