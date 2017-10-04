Student raped in laboratory at NMU

Die Vryburger

Student raped in laboratory at NMU - Image - Die Vryburger

A suspect raped a student on Monday and stabbed the second one with a knife in a laboratory at the Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth.

Students complain about the lack of security and say they do not feel secure on campus.

Observers point out that before 1994 the universities were where students studied and could move around freely, and even in the evenings. Now, however, in the “democratic rainbow country” of Nelson Mandela and FW de Klerk, they are raped, assaulted and burned and are victims of crime.

It is said that this cannot possibly be laid before the door of apartheid.

