Shop owner gunned down, Uitenhage

The South African Police Service in Uitenhage are doing everything in their power to establish the motive behind the killing of a 30 year old male.

It is alleged that on 30 August 2017 at about 16:30 two armed suspects entered a shop in lower Market Street, Uitenhage and shot the shop owner.

The suspects jumped into a white Isuzu bakkie and sped off and the victim, Majid Abbas (30), passed away on the scene. Uitenhage police are investigating a case of murder.

We urge any person with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Riaan Ludeke on 084 378 0982 or Crime stop at 08600 10111.

