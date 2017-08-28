Shop owner arrested after wounding boy (12) in shooting

A 33 year old shop owner of Booi Street, Kwazakele was arrested yesterday after shooting and injuring a 12 year old boy.

This followed after the shop owner and another male had an argument inside the shop. The owner pulled out a fire arm and shot at the other male, missing him, but the bullet struck a 12 year old boy in his head, who was in the shop to purchase grocery items.

The boy was taken to Dora Nginza Hospital in a serious condition.

The shop owner was arrested for attempted murder as well as illegal possession of a fire arm. The firearm, a 7.65mm pistol and 23 rounds of ammunition was confiscated and it was discovered that it was reported stolen in February this year in George.

The suspect will be appearing at New Brighton Magistrates Court on 29 August 2017.

