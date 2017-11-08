Shop owner and public wrestle armed robbers, arrest suspect

In order to ensure that offenders are brought to book, the quick response from alert community members led to the arrest of a 27 year old male and the prevention of a business robbery in 12th Avenue, Joe Slovo Township, Kamesh at about 18:30 on Tuesday, 7 November 2017.

The business owner was at the mentioned address, when three unidentified men entered the shop one armed with a firearm wanting to rob the business.

The business owner wrestled with one of the men and community members assisted him. They managed to apprehend the 27 year old male and handed the suspect over to the local police. The other two male suspects managed to run away from the scene, without taking anything from the shop.

Detectives from SAPS Kamesh are following up on all possible leads and the arrests of the outstanding suspects are imminent.

The acting Cluster Commander of Uitenhage, Brigadier Ronald Koll praised the community for their collaborative approach in combating crime effectively in their community and said: “When the community and the police join forces to fight crime it sends a strong message to criminals that their activities will not be tolerated and that they will be brought to book if they target our neighborhoods”.

The suspect is due to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 8 November 2017 on a charge of attempted business robbery.

