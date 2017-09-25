Shoot-out between man and three attackers on farm, Jeffreys Bay

In the early hours of Friday morning, a shootout between a man and three suspects ensued on a farm outside Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape.

Sgt. Police spokesperson Majola Nkohli said the owner of the house woke up at 2:40 am when he heard a noise in the house. The owner took his firearm and went to investigate.

The three suspects gained access to the house through the kitchen window, and one of the suspects was armed with a gun. The owner of the house was confronted by the three suspects.

“It is alleged that several shots were fired between the owner and the suspects. The suspects fled with a laptop and a wallet with cash,” Nkohli said.

Nkohli said none of the residents of the house was injured during the incident. It is not clear whether the suspects were wounded.

A case of housebreaking is being investigated.

