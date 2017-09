A senior member of the DA in the Eastern Cape denies any allegations of sexual harassment despite the fact that the party found him guilty during a disciplinary hearing.

The chief whip in the province’s legislative assembly, Edmund van Vuuren, is accused of sexually harassing a female colleague, although he describes the “altercation” as a cultural difference between the two parties.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

