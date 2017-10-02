Several people injured during ANC violent meeting

Die Vryburger

Oscar Mabuyane - Image - Die Vryburger

Police had to intervene when ANC members and delegates flew into each other at the Eastern Cape election conference in East London.

Several people were injured and had to receive treatment.

This resulted from a factional disagreement between members of the outgoing executive committee members who are supporters of ANC Youth League Andile Lungisa and members who support Oscar Mabuyane.

Mabuyane was eventually elected by an overwhelming majority, but the other candidate’s supporters urged the court to urgently declare the election invalid. The court will pronounce judgment on this matter later today.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

