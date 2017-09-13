Robbery suspect shoots himself in the leg, Traduna Mall

An alleged armed robber shot himself in the foot after a scuffle ensued between him and an employee at a cell phone shop at Traduna Mall in Central.

According to police information, three suspects, 2 armed with a firearms, entered the shop and threatened the four employees demanding cellphones and keys to the safe.

As the suspect attempted to point the fire arm at one of the employees, she grabbed his hand and a shot went off injuring himself in the leg.

The suspects fled on foot with cellphones and laptops. No employees were injured.

A case of business robbery is being investigated by SAPS Humewood detectives.

Police would like to warn victims when confronted by armed robbers. The plausible thing to do is to cooperate with them. The robbers are in control of the situation because they are armed, and it serves no purpose to resist their instructions. You will only be putting lives at risk.

  • Doug

    Hope the bastards foot rots off. Enough is enough of these spawns of Satan!