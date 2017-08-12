Rifle stolen from a farm recovered and suspect arrested

The continued fight against the proliferation of illegal firearms yielded positive results on 11 August 2017, when police members followed up on information about a man who allegedly stole a firearm from a farm in the Suurveld area, in Kareedouw.

Members discovered a 223 rifle with several rounds and detained the 21 year old male suspect on charges of the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. The suspect is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 14 August 2017.

The actions of the police members ensured that yet another illegal firearm and ammunition were removed from the community.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok lauded the alert police officials for their quick response that resulted in the arrest of the suspect and the confiscation of the rifle.

South Africa Today – South Africa News