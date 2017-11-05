Rapist who lured woman on social media arrested

The Provincial Commissioner for the Eastern Cape, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga today reiterated that fighting crimes against women and children is one of the priorities of the SAPS and every effort is made to bring perpetrators to book.

In an intelligence driven operation conducted by SAPS Provincial Organised Crime members assisted by Mthatha Crime Intelligence and a Provincial Hawks team members, two suspects were arrested between 16:00 on Friday, 3 November and 07:00 on Saturday, 4 November 2017.

The suspects, a 28 year old male and his 21 year old girlfriend were arrested at Ncameni location and Ngcothi location respectively.

It is alleged that the suspect invited women on Facebook posting a fake profile and picture. He will then arrange to meet his victims in Qumbu sending them transport money via money market from two major retail outlets. Once the victim arrives in Qumbu he will make an excuse that he is busy and that he will send someone else to fetch her.

However, the suspect himself will pitch up pretending to be the other person and will thereafter lure his victims to Ngcalukeni fields where he will rape and sometimes killed the women.

It is alleged that the women were strangled with fishing rope and stripped off their clothing. Seven cases, three for murder and four for rape were opened at SAPS Qumbu.

The victims were from Alice, Duncan Village, Mthatha, Tabankulu and Mount Fletcher.

During the operation, the team recovered cell phones belonging to the victims as well as SIM cards, bags, and clothing from the suspect’s at his girlfriend’s house. An estimated value of the recovered items is R50 000. Both suspects will appear in the Mthatha Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 6 November 2017.

The male suspect will appear on charges of murder and rape while his girlfriend will face charges of possession of suspected stolen property.

Lt Gen Ntshinga has commended the team on the arrests and warned criminals who lure unsuspecting victims through social media that, “We are already monitoring them through our experts in the cyber space and there is no space for them in this Province. Callous and cruel attacks on women and children will not be tolerated and we urge communities to work closely with the police in order to break the cycle of gender based violence. The SAPS has the responsibility to protect the vulnerable in society and these responsibilities are taken seriously through effective arrests, thorough investigations and successful prosecutions”.

South Africa Today – South Africa News