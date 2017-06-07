Rape and murder suspects arrested

In line with the Back to Basics policing approach to thoroughly and responsively investigate every crime reported, investigators worked tirelessly around the clock since the discovery of the two partially decomposed bodies near the bushes in NU 6, Mdantsane and the rape of a young school girl on 31 May 2017.

Their unending efforts paid off last night, with the arrest of a 34-year-old suspect in NU 2 Mdantsane. He is expected to appear soon in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court soon on a charge of rape. This suspect has been linked to the rape of the young school girl who reported an attack on her by an unknown male in the vicinity where the decomposed bodies of two women were subsequently discovered. The cellphone belonging to the young girl was found in the possession of the suspect. The possibility of linking the suspect to the bodies or other crimes in the area cannot be ruled out and the investigation continues.

Furthermore, detectives took in another 37-year-old suspect for questioning and police believe that he could also shed some light on the bodies discovered in the bushes last month in Mdantsane.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga welcomed the arrest and said that all leads will be followed up to confirm the possible involvement of the suspects in crimes in the area. “Crimes against women and children are a top priority for the Eastern Cape Police and we will pursue every avenue to apprehend offenders who continue to terrorize women and children”, she said.

The SAPS Women’s Network and Men for Change will tomorrow visit the young girl to offer their support.

South Africa Today – South Africa News