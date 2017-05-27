‘Racists’ only good enough when it suits you

I had to look twice to make sure it was true! Can one make such a blatantly stupid statement?

A franchise owner of a Spur in Port Elizabeth went to the newspapers about the damage his business suffered as a result of the country-wide boycott. Given the opinion he has about his clients, one also understands why he and his colleagues do not call their CEO Pierre van Tonder. It seems as if this guy shares Tonder’s conceited opinion!

Unfortunately, he is too scared to give his name. Otherwise, we could direct these questions to him:

1) Was it racists who have up to now kept your business growing?

2) Was it racists who paid your home and vehicle and your children’s school fund and your employees’ salaries?

3) Was it racists who filled your restaurant?

And if they were racists, why were they with their money welcome in your restaurant, but when they refused to be branded, they were racists who did not deserve to see the sunlight of their day.

We say thank you for confirming why it’s necessary to boycott you … because you do not respect us, you’re just looking for our money. Now guess what, Mr. Spur Port Elizabeth: It’s our choice to no longer give it to you. Just make a plan to survive from the “goodwill” of the people who, according to you, are not racists! If it is racist of us to ask, in principle, that we are respected, then we are racist, and you can ask yourself if you want to. The racists eat well at home.

Read the original article by Daniel Lötter in Afrikaans on Front Nasionaal SA – blad

