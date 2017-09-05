Protest action on R75 between Uitenhage and Kwadwesi

At about 06:30 on the morning of 4 September 2017, residents from the Westville area in Kwadwesi blockaded the roads leading to and from Uitenhage on the R75.

Tyres were burnt on the roads and residents were stoning vehicles as well.

A truck was also set alight in the Westville area. Public Order Policing is deployed to the area. The road is now open.

A 32 year old suspect was arrested and detained on the following charges, Public Violence, Transgression of the Criminal Procedure Act 18/2015 – damage to infrastructure on a public road, Attempted murder, malicious damage to property, Road Traffic Act 319(2) – any obstructions preventing the free flow of traffic on a public road and Sect 321 of the National Road Traffic Act – damage to a public road.

The suspect will appear in the New Brighton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow. Public Order Policing are still in the area monitoring the situation.

