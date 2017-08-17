Post office broken into, Peddie

A case of business burglary has been opened for investigation following an incident that took place at the Peddie Post Office.

At approximately 07:00 on 16 August 2017 the SAPS received a report of a burglary that took place at the Peddie Post Office. Safes had been accessed and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

Details of the incident are currently under investigation by SAPS crime scene experts and specialist investigators. No arrests have been made.

An appeal is made to any person with information to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 0860010111.

All information is strictly confidential and the caller has a choice to remain anonymous.

