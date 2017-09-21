Police use rubber bullets, stun grenades, Humansdorp protests

1
Police use rubber bullets, stun grenades, Humansdorp protests
Police use rubber bullets, stun grenades, Humansdorp protests

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok condemned violent protest actions that involve stoning of vehicles and destruction of public infrastructure in Humansdorp and further warned motorists not to drive en route R330 between St Francis Bay and Humansdorp.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok has condemned the violent service delivery protest actions, which, resulted in several damages especially on some municipal property, and infrastructure such as roads. Motorists are advised to use an alternative gravel road, known as “Lombardini Road”.

On 20 SEptember 2017, a police constable sustained head injuries after she was hit by a stone and was treated at the Humansdorp Hospital.

Police have opened a case of tampering with, or damages to essential infrastructures; with additional charges of public violence and malicious damage to property, after route R330, a stretch of about a kilometre near Shuku Shukuma informal settlement in KwaNomzamo area, Humansdorp, was damaged with burning tyres.

There were other reported structural damages to some municipal buildings and vehicles including private vehicles that were stoned.

Police used rubber bullets, stun grenades and teargas to disperse sporadic violent groups, but there are no arrests at this stage.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Kakmakers gang member gets life sentence, Port Eli... Successful prosecution in a court of law relies mainly on the evidence that is provided by witnesses or individuals who volunteer information when req...
Two small girls abducted, stabbed and raped, man a... Two young girls, aged five and six years old were reported missing by their parents after they did not return home by 18:00. They were last seen p...
Wheelchair Wednesday campaign scores again The Wheelchair Wednesday project wrapped up another successful campaign today when it handed over 165 wheelchairs to needy residents in the Nelson Man...
Goodnight Market serves up masterful little dishes Among the traditional favourites, visitors to the Goodnight Market can look forward to a selection of dainty dishes prepared by MasterChef contestant ...
  • Douglas Langley

    excellent