Police use rubber bullets, stun grenades, Humansdorp protests

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok has condemned the violent service delivery protest actions, which, resulted in several damages especially on some municipal property, and infrastructure such as roads. Motorists are advised to use an alternative gravel road, known as “Lombardini Road”.

On 20 SEptember 2017, a police constable sustained head injuries after she was hit by a stone and was treated at the Humansdorp Hospital.

Police have opened a case of tampering with, or damages to essential infrastructures; with additional charges of public violence and malicious damage to property, after route R330, a stretch of about a kilometre near Shuku Shukuma informal settlement in KwaNomzamo area, Humansdorp, was damaged with burning tyres.

There were other reported structural damages to some municipal buildings and vehicles including private vehicles that were stoned.

Police used rubber bullets, stun grenades and teargas to disperse sporadic violent groups, but there are no arrests at this stage.

