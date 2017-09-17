Police officer arrested for theft of firearm

While the South African Police Service vigorously perseveres to root out corruption within its ranks and educate members on the importance of abiding by the Code of Conduct and act at all times within the parameters of the law, there are still employees acting on the wrong side of the law.

A 36 year old police Warrant Officer from Umtata will appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrates’ court tomorrow on charges of theft of state property and negligence loss of firearm.

It is alleged that on Friday, 15 September 2017, the officer from Madeira detectives in Umtata reported a case of robbery which supposedly took place in front of a hotel in Prospect Hill Street in Central.

He further alleged that he was robbed of his state firearm, cash and cell phone.

Video footage outside the hotel revealed that the police officer was seen meeting two men who got into his vehicle and after a while they exited and left. Further probing revealed that the officer had lied and that the firearm, money and cell phone was given to the men. He alleged that he had met with the men earlier in the day as he wanted them to pray for his misfortunes.

The member was arrested and detained at SAPS Humewood.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga has expressed her concern that police officers are engaging in corrupt activities. ‘Our Back to Basics approach to policing focuses on every member of the SAPS conducting themselves with integrity and professionalism. It is in the interest of society that we expose and root out corrupt elements within the Province through zero tolerance to corruption.’

In its effort to eradicate any form of criminality, the SAPS is encouraging anyone with information to call the National Anti-Corruption Hotline 0800 701 701 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

All callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strict confidentiality.

