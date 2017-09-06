Police caught in cross fire, gang member arrested, Helenvale

The uprooting of crime and criminals in our society and building sustainable communities depend on every member of the SAPS. It is this task of serving our communities with diligence that places the lives of our police officers at risk on a daily basis.

On 5 September 2017 at about 20:45 members from the Provincial Gang Investigation Unit were on duty and busy with investigation duties in Pienaar Street Helenvale when shots were fired in close proximity of where they were working.

The police officers immediately ran towards the direction of the gunfire. One person was seen running down Kobus Road. Several shots were fired and it is suspected that rival gangs were firing at each other and the police officers were caught in the cross fire.

Despite the danger of being shot, the members arrested the suspect and recovered a CZ pistol and 14 rounds of ammunition.

The 27 year old suspect, affiliated to the NTB (Nice Time Boys) will appear today in the Port Elizabeth magistrates’ court on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Maj Gen Funeka Siganga has applauded the arrest by the members who selflessly risked their lives in effecting the arrest. “September is police safety month and our members are continuously reminded to stay alert and ensure that they are vigilant at all times, especially in crime hot spot areas as they may encounter dangerous situations. The members from the Provincial Gang Investigation Unit are commended for being operationally ready and dealt with the situation without causing any injuries to themselves or others.”

