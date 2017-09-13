Police arrest house robbery suspect, Kwanobuhle

0
Police arrest house robbery suspect, Kwanobuhle
Police arrest house robbery suspect, Kwanobuhle

In our concerted effort to fight incidents of trio crimes, the police in Kwanobuhle have arrested a 30 year old male suspect believed to be involved in a house robbery that was allegedly committed on 12 September 2017 at 17:10 in Nomakhwezana Road, Kwanobuhle.

It is alleged that the complainant was at the back of his home when a group of unknown males, armed with knives, entered the house and took electrical equipment including a flat screen TV, cellphones, DVD players, etc.

The suspects then ran out of the house in different directions and alert police officials on patrol in the area spotted the suspects running and managed to arrest one suspect with the flat screen in his possession.

The 30 year old suspect was detained and is due to appear in the Kwanobuhle Magistrate’s Court on 15 September 2017, on charges ranging from house robbery to the possession of suspected stolen property.

Detectives will be following up on leads and information and more arrests are expected soon.

The South African Police Service wants to warn the community to keep their doors closed and locked at all times to avoid incidents of this nature.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Man hijacked, severely beaten and stabbed, Port El... A 45 year old Port Elizabeth man was allegedly hijacked in Russell road on the night of 11 September 2017, while driving home. The man was stabbed...
Cash in transit robbery in Port Alfred cluster At approximately 10:00 on the morning of 12 September 2017, a security officer from G4 Security had just collected a black shock trolley filled with c...
Robbery suspect shoots himself in the leg, Traduna... An alleged armed robber shot himself in the foot after a scuffle ensued between him and an employee at a cell phone shop at Traduna Mall in Central. ...
36 arrested for drugs, Mount Road cluster The prevalence of drugs and alcohol in communities remains a concern and a key contributor to crime therefore with the Back to basics approach to poli...