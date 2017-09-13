Police arrest house robbery suspect, Kwanobuhle

In our concerted effort to fight incidents of trio crimes, the police in Kwanobuhle have arrested a 30 year old male suspect believed to be involved in a house robbery that was allegedly committed on 12 September 2017 at 17:10 in Nomakhwezana Road, Kwanobuhle.

It is alleged that the complainant was at the back of his home when a group of unknown males, armed with knives, entered the house and took electrical equipment including a flat screen TV, cellphones, DVD players, etc.

The suspects then ran out of the house in different directions and alert police officials on patrol in the area spotted the suspects running and managed to arrest one suspect with the flat screen in his possession.

The 30 year old suspect was detained and is due to appear in the Kwanobuhle Magistrate’s Court on 15 September 2017, on charges ranging from house robbery to the possession of suspected stolen property.

Detectives will be following up on leads and information and more arrests are expected soon.

The South African Police Service wants to warn the community to keep their doors closed and locked at all times to avoid incidents of this nature.

South Africa Today – South Africa News