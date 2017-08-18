Over R1 million in cash found in vehicle search, Humewood

The swift response from SAPS Humewood members to a complaint of a business robbery resulted in the arrest of three suspects, two of whom are foreigners, aged 31 years and a SA female, aged 40.

According to the responding officers, the complainant of a business in Glen Street Central activated the panic alarm when she became suspicious of the three suspects. The suspects were confronted and further inquiries led the officers to search their vehicle.

A suitcase packed with a large amount of cash was found in the vehicle. The suspects were taken to Humewood police station for further questioning. The assistance of a bank official was sought for counting the money and over R1 million was confiscated.

It is further alleged that these suspects are part of a syndicate operating in the East London area.

Three other suspects are already in custody in East London for allegedly defrauding a pensioner of over R800 000.

The suspects will appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate court on 21 August 2017, on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property. Police would like to warn the elderly not be naive and trust strangers with their money. These con artists are experts in their trade and are very convincing. Investments of pension money should be done through reputable banking or investment institutions. Investigators will be working closely with their colleagues from East London during the investigations.

