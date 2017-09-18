Outstanding suspects arrested for business robbery, Uitenhage

The determination of our members to persistently continue to fight Trio Crimes, led to the apprehension of three more male suspects on 17 September 2017, who were allegedly part of a group of suspects who robbed a local business in Maitland Street, Uitenhage at 16:30, on Friday, 15 September 2017.

It is alleged that four suspects, one armed with a firearm, threatened the shop owner and attempted to gain access to the cash register but failed. The suspects then took cellphones and fled on foot from the scene.

Community members visiting the gym, next to the shop, who noticed the robbery acted swiftly and arrested a 24 year old male suspect on the spot. The suspect was handed over to the police for detention.

The other three suspects were arrested at their respective homes on Sunday, 17 September 2017.

Uitenhage Station Commander, Brigadier Laurence Soekoe lauded the community for their quick response and said: “The role of community involvement is pivotal in assisting us to arrest suspected criminals, and it is imperative to win the war against crime. We applaud them for their swift action”.

The foursome, aged between 18 and 31 years old, are due to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s court on Monday, 18 September 2017 on a charge of business robbery.

It is alleged that a replica firearm was used in the commission of the offence.

