Operational successes nets 114 suspects, Uitenhage cluster

In an effort to provide efficient and responsive policing in the Uitenhage Cluster, various successes were achieved through disruptive operations that were conducted over the past weekend ending 10 September 2017.

114 suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from robbery, attempted murder, possession of drugs, possession of suspected stolen property, burglary, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and theft and they are due to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court during this week.

The SAPS wants to encourage the community to work with the SAPS in reducing crime and they appeal to the community to provide valuable information that will lead to the arrest of suspects involved in the hijacking of motor vehicles, house robberies and business robberies (commonly referred to by the SAPS as trio crimes) which will ultimately lead to the arrest and conviction of these criminals.

Let us share information and support each other in the fight against crime. Crime Stop 08600 10111 or Crime Line SMS 32211.

